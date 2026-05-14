Div three men – Yellow

The Floyd Industries ‘Dream Team’ lived up to the hype this weekend, putting on a clinic to thump the Wombats 3-0.

It was a massive result for the Wangaratta Dragons div three Yellow blokes, made even better with Matt Russell finally joining the squad and looking right at home from the jump.

The win was really built from the back, where Wes Samson put in an absolute blinder in defence.

He was everywhere, shutting down Wombats runs and making sure they didn't get a look-in all afternoon.

With Wes holding the fort, Brendan Ryder was able to run riot up forward.

Brendan was a constant headache for the Wombats' defence, leading the charge in attack and making sure the Dragons walked away with all three goals.

Between Matt’s debut and a rock-solid clean sheet, it was a proper team performance that has the boys looking like the ones to beat.

Dragons 3, Wombats nil—too easy.

Under 16 boys

The under 16 boys took part in a closely fought contest against Wombats on Friday night, with neither side able to be separated as the match finished in a hard earned one-all draw.

The boys lacked some intensity in the first half, but after receiving clear direction from coach Stewart Kerr, they returned to the field with renewed energy and determination in the second half.

The increased pressure paid off when Hamish Kerr found the back of the net with a well-taken goal, rewarding the team’s improved attacking play.

Defensively, the team showed great resilience throughout the match, none more so than goalkeeper Noah Fitzgerald, who was put under immense pressure when called upon to defend a penalty stroke. Remaining calm and composed, Noah handled the moment with confidence, making the save look effortless as he denied the opposition and kept the scores level.

Overall, it was a strong team effort and an encouraging performance built on determination, composure, and the ability to respond when challenged.

Div two men

The Bodyteq div two men travelled to Wodonga on Sunday to take on the Bulldogs, in what turned out to be a tough and at times fiery clash.

The Dragons were able to hold onto a 2-1 scoreline to come away with the win.

The first half was very even, with both teams moving the ball well around the field, but Wodonga were able to take a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

With words of encouragement from coach Matt Russell, the Dragons continue to pressure the Doggies’ defence.

Alex James was able to pounce on a rare mistake from the Dogs’ defence and turn the ball over to Matt Vogel, who was able to put the ball past the Wodonga goalie.

Late in the third quarter the Dragons earned themselves a penalty corner, Ollie Gillies absolutely drilled his shot in goal, however one of the Wodonga defenders was unable to get his foot out of the way of the ball meaning the Dragons were awarded a second penalty corner.

This time Noah Gillies was unable to convert, but Matt Vogel was in the right spot to collect the rebound and drill the ball past the goalie for a second goal.

Wangaratta started playing a more defensive style of play as the fourth quarter developed and were able to hold firm in defence to hold out the Doggies for the win.

This week the Dragons head back to Albury to take on Falcons Black on Sunday afternoon.

Div two women

On Sunday 10 May, the Wangaratta division two women’s team travelled to Wodonga to take on Wodonga in a competitive and exciting match.

Wangaratta played an outstanding game from start to finish, showing why many of the team are the reigning division three premiers.

The team worked hard to maintain possession and create attacking opportunities throughout the game.

Christy Christie had an excellent performance up forward, scoring two goals for Wangaratta, while Jamielee Sexton also added a goal to the scoreboard.

Wodonga were left scoreless at the end of a decisive victory for the Dragons.

Every player contributed strongly in a fantastic team effort, with Wangaratta finishing the match with a well-deserved win.

Div three women

The division three West End Cycles women came up against the Albury Falcons on Saturday.

The Falcons fielded a strong team, proving a challenge for the team.

Still in a building phase, the team trialled a slightly different structure that saw the game fairly evenly matched.

The forward line of Marianne Edwards, Sharon Watkins, Julie Findlay and Emily Edwards, assisted by Kylie Samson, challenged the Falcons goalie a number of times but couldn’t get the ball into the back of the net.

The midfield, led by Lesley Forman with Amelia Bock and Rachel Benton, backed by captain Katie Crane, deflected many attacks by the Falcons.

Unfortunately, the Falcons were able to capitalise on their opportunities that left them the overall victors.

The Dragons take on Corowa United at home on Saturday on the very challenging grass field.

Under 14 boys

The under 14 boys team delivered a spirited performance this week, demonstrating resilience and versatility despite being short on numbers.

Facing a strong Wodonga side, the team battled hard throughout the match but ultimately went down on the scoreboard.

From the outset, the boys showed determination, working cohesively to compensate for their limited squad size.

Their effort and commitment were evident across the field, with players stepping up to take on additional responsibilities and maintain pressure against their opponents.

A highlight of the match was Jacob Sessions’ impressive debut in the green and black.

Equally noteworthy was the performance of Cooper Drage, who demonstrated exceptional adaptability by switching between positions as the game demanded.

While the final result did not fall in their favour, the Under 14 boys can take pride in their strong effort, teamwork, and positive attitude.

Their performance highlighted both their potential and their determination, setting a promising foundation for future matches.

Under 12 boys

The under 12 boys delivered an impressive performance against Scots, claiming a 5–1 victory.

With numbers low, the team was grateful for the support of several under 12 girls who stepped in to help out, showcasing terrific club spirit and teamwork.

Their contribution ensured the Dragons could take the field with confidence and maintain strong pressure throughout the match.

The Dragons’ attacking efforts paid off, with goals coming from Patrick Lipshut, Oscar Reid and Lewis Henderson.

The team worked cohesively to create scoring opportunities and capitalise on their chances, ensuring control of the game.

Lewis Henderson stood out with an exceptional performance and was deservedly named best on ground for the Dragons.