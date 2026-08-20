Division two men

The BodyTeQ Health and Movement division two men were at home to United on Sunday, in a top of the table clash which affects where the teams finish for finals.

In a close fought game where neither team really came out on top, both teams took their chances with United edging out the win 2-0.

The game seesawed back and forth throughout, the Dragons were camped down in United’s defensive end for extensive periods but were unable to break through the United defence.

In contrast United were able to make a couple of clean breakaways and able to do enough to convert them into goals.

Overall, the Dragons were happy with their performance despite the result, and are looking forward to meeting United again in a few weeks in the finals.

Division two women

The Foot Centre division two women were at home to a hot and sunny day on Sunday, facing the strong Corowa United team.

The girls started on a high, bringing their sparkle to the pitch.

United were awarded a penalty stroke, with Meg Buller in goals doing her best to meet the ball before it reached the goal - a very hard thing to defend, but on this occasion United were able to score.

The Dragons made sure that United hard to continue to work hard, with strong play through the midfield that fed the ball to the strikers on many occasions.

After a number of penalty corners, Ellie Samson performed an exemplary dragflick that saw the ball slotted into the goal.

Unfortunately, this was the only goal that the Dragons scored.

With United able to score once more, the result wasn’t what we were looking for.

The girls play at home again this weekend, hopefully to sunny skies once more.

Division three men Yellow

The Floyd Industries Dream Team headed to Corowa to take on second-placed United on the grass, and while the scoreboard said 3–0 to United, it certainly didn't feel like a walk in the park for them.

Mat Russell, Hunter Ross and Roo Groves worked hard through the midfield, pushing the ball forward whenever they could, while Anthony Couche, Wes Samson and Daniel Warner spent most of the afternoon defending like their lives depended on it.

Joseph Robertson was in goals, and produced his game of the season, making save after save and keeping the Dream Team alive.

Up front, Luke Mercer kept pressing for that elusive goal, but unfortunately the ball just wouldn't cooperate.

With United throwing attack after attack, the real win was the defence - to keep battling against a side sitting second on the ladder showed plenty of guts, determination and teamwork.

The final score was 3–0, but plenty of positives for The Dream Team.

Division three women

The West End Cycles division three women faced the Albury Magpies at home on Saturday.

The team has been building their skills and experience over the season and were feeling confident.

It was a tight tussle with both teams evenly matched - a lot of the play was towards the Dragons goal, however, they could not get the ball to cross the line.

After some scrappy back and forth play in the second quarter Julie Findlay popped the ball into the net for her first goal.

This lifted the Dragons, the next quarter saw Carli Notman’s determination to match Julie come to fruition, with a goal coming from a penalty corner.

With Emma Gall stepping into goals, it allowed Carli Notman to take to the field, a strategy that clearly paid off.

The girls are in Albury this weekend facing the Falcons.

Under 16 boys

The Dragons endured a tough Friday night outing, comprehensively outplayed by a Falcons side who exuded confidence from the opening whistle.

From the outset, the Falcons looked sharper, stronger and more organised across the field.

The Dragons battled hard for possession and demonstrated some strong passages of play, but the Falcons repeatedly intercepted the ball with clinical efficiency.

To the Dragons’ credit they never gave up - Noah completed some fantastic saves in the goal, while Alister, Alex, Tom and Atticus never stopped running.

As for the final score, some things are best left unrecorded.