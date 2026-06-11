Local hockey stars had the chance to prove their mettle recently at a series of representative hockey tournaments across the region.

Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club was well represented across the events, with a slew of up-and-coming talents performing well.

The Dragons had five representatives present in the HAW team which competed at the Under 18s NSW State Field Hockey Championships in late May, hosted at Moreland Liverpool Hockey Club.

The Dragons' Caleb Gillies, Ollie Gillies, Noah Gilles, Ellie Samson and Lee Russell all stepped up from club level to represent the region.

The under 18 boys Albury Wodonga team enjoyed a thrilling tournament, winning all but one match [2-3 vs Orange] on their way through to the division two grand final.

Unfortunately, they could not finish off their great performance, going down in the decider 1-3 against Newcastle 2.

Despite falling short of ultimate glory, coming second was a great result considering they did not win a game at last year’s tournament.

Under 18s girls had a tough tournament, pushed up into division two at the last minute.

With half of the team going up an age bracket, they were playing really well together by the end of the tournament, but unfortunately were unable to bank a win.

The Dragons were also well represented at the Hockey ACT June Long Weekend Carnival, with a total of 11 players called up to compete across the grades.

The Hockey Albury Wodonga under 12 boys were undefeated for the tournament – they won into the grand final which ended as a draw, but as they were the higher-ranked side, were crowned champions.

The under 12 girls also won through undefeated, winning most games by a convincing margin.

They claimed glory by winning the grand final 2-0.

The under 14 girls won three of their four games, however, just missed out on the grand final, coming in third.

It was an impressive finish, as they moved up to division one this year against some tough competition.

The under 16 boys finished fourth out of eight teams.