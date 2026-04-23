Div three men – Yellow

Wangaratta Dragons’ division three Yellow men delivered a commanding performance on the weekend, securing a decisive 5–0 victory over Falcons Hockey Club from Albury.

The Dragons were in control from the outset, applying relentless pressure and moving the ball with precision across the field.

Their attacking efforts paid off handsomely, with Tim Longman leading the charge in front of goal, finishing with an impressive hat-trick.

His clinical finishing proved too much for the Falcons’ defence to handle.

Support came from Luke Mercer and Michael McMurrie, who each added a goal to round out the dominant scoreline.

The Dragons’ ability to convert opportunities highlighted their cohesion and confidence in the attacking circle.

In the midfield, Andrew Groves was awarded best on ground for his outstanding performance.

Groves controlled the tempo of the game and was well supported by his younger brother Nick, with the pair combining effectively to maintain possession and drive the team forward.

The Dragons also benefited from the versatility of the father-son duo Cameron and Caleb Gillies, who were instrumental in defence and midfield.

Their adaptability and composure helped shut down Falcons’ attacking chances while contributing to the team’s forward transitions.

Rounding out what was a strong family-oriented affair, Sam Couche took on umpiring duties, officiating a match that included his father, Anthony.

In a win for family harmony, Sam kept the cards in his pocket all game—no need to send Dad to the sin bin this time.

Overall, it was a complete team performance from the Dragons, showcasing skill, teamwork, and determination as they kept the Falcons scoreless and walked away with a convincing win.

Div two men

The div two men were at home on Sunday in their game against Falcons Orange in what was a hard-fought game which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

The back four of Sam Couche, Xavier Bennett, Alex Ellem and Alex Doug were kept busy by the Falcons forward line, Doug in particular was very strong with a number of key tackles breaking down the attacking play.

The midfield of Mat Vogel, Sam Couche, Shannon Beacom, Alistair Merritt worked hard controlling the ball in attack as well as backing up the defenders when defending.

Mat Vogel was able to get the ball past the Falcons goalie in the first half, to take the team into the half-time break all level.

The second half was a tough defensive battle with neither team able to trouble the scoreboard.

Atticus Thomson and Thomas Wright played their first senior games in div two in the Forward line and alongside Edward Robertson, were able to make it tough for the Falcons defenders.

This week the div two men are in Albury on Sunday to take on Norths.

Under 14 boys

The under 14 boys put in a spirited effort but were defeated by a strong Wodonga Bulldogs side, going down 0–10.

Despite the result, the Dragons showed resilience and teamwork throughout the match, continuing to compete hard and support one another under pressure.

Alex Hodgson was named the best on ground for the match.

Under 12 boys

The under 12 boys battled hard but were defeated 0–2 by Wodonga Bulldogs in a competitive contest.

The Dragons showed strong effort and determination throughout the match, working well as a team and continuing to apply pressure despite the scoreboard.

The award for best on ground was given to Ethan Parkinson.

Under 12 girls

There was plenty of excitement and a few nerves as the under 12 girls took the field on Saturday to play against Wodonga.

The team is a great mix of eager recruits from our Under 10 Hookedin2Hockey program, some pocket rockets from last year, and a couple of experienced players guiding the newer girls.

From the outset, the team impressed the coach, proving they had been listening at training.

They held their positions well and showed some very smart passing.

Wodonga applied plenty of pressure, but the Dragons rose to the challenge, stepping up and cutting off attacking plays.

Leriah Hallihan and Eliza Taylor were instrumental in directing the new-look backline on how to shut down attacks, while Amelie Reilly, Pippa Reilly and Maddy Benton worked beautifully together to deliver quality ball to the forwards.

Up front, Ella Clark, Esme Henderson, Anika Stead and Lilly Wood worked tirelessly, helping secure the first goal of the season, scored by Pippa Reilly.

The heat and sun did not deter this determined group. Their strong passing and teamwork continued, resulting in four more goals.

Final score: Dragons 5-Wodonga 1.

Coaches award went to Ella Clark.

Div two women

The division two women’s team kicked off their season with a strong and determined performance against Falcons on Sunday.

From the first whistle, the team demonstrated excellent communication, working cohesively across the field and building strong partnerships in all areas of play.

Their passing was consistent and effective, allowing them to maintain control and create multiple attacking opportunities.

Every player gave their all throughout the match, showing great effort, commitment, and resilience. It was a true team performance, with each player contributing and putting in 110 per cent for the full game.

Wangaratta secured a well-earned goal, with Nicola Theodossi finding the back of the net, but Falcons responded with two goals of their own, keeping the contest tight throughout.

In a closely fought match, Falcons edged ahead late in the game to claim a 2–1 victory at full time.

A great first hit-out for the team, with plenty to build on as the season progresses.

Under 16 boys

The Wangaratta Dragons made a fantastic start to the season with a well-earned 3–1 victory over CR United.

Both sides played exceptionally well, with strong attacking pressure and disciplined defence resulting in a scoreless first half.

Despite the even contest early on, the depth of experience within the Dragons’ lineup, featuring just one new player this season, began to show.

James Wheeler and Hamish Kerr broke through the CR United defence in the third quarter to put Wangaratta ahead.

The momentum continued into the fourth quarter, with Thomas Wright finishing off a brilliant attacking move, expertly set up by Harvey Rivett, to extend the lead.

CR United managed to sneak a goal in the final quarter after a rare lapse in the Dragons’ defence, but it wasn’t enough to halt Wangaratta’s control of the match.

Player of the Match honours went to Atticus Thomson, whose tireless running and decision making created multiple scoring opportunities and kept the pressure on throughout the game.

A special mention also goes to Kai Guley, who is new to hockey this year - stepping straight into an under 16 match is no easy task, but Kai more than held his own, showing promising skills in his bold tackling, and intelligent clearing of the ball.

The Dragons can be proud of their opening performance, and we look forward with excitement to what the rest of the season has in store.