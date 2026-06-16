It’s always good to have multiple avenues to goal, and Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s side showed they have plenty of firepower across the park on Sunday.

The Lady Devils recorded their ninth win of their unbeaten season with a 5-0 dismantling of Albury City, with five different goal scorers.

Three goals in the first half all but shut Albury out of the match, with Bronte Robinson (8’), Joh McLaughlin (26’), and Maddison Craven (27’) finding the back of the net in the early stages of the match.

Kat Carmody (45’) and Victoria Broady (50’) also found their way onto the scoresheet.

Coach Kristy Mellor said the necessity of having multiple attacking options came in part form a limited roster of players to choose from.

“A number of injuries meant we went into the game with only two subs,” she said.

“The girls attacked well from the start, and Albury City showing some great improvement from the first-round game.

“The girls had to work hard to keep possession and keep moving the ball down the pitch.

“Albury City did well to contain our midfield and prevent more forward runs.

“With a change around at half-time the midfield flowed better and there was some lovely passing and movement down the wing from Sammy Scott.

“Two more goals followed from Kat Carmody and a lovely goal to Victoria Broady who got onto the end of a cross from the wing.

“Best on ground was Kaitlyn Broady who had a stellar game in defence, cleaning everything up in the backline and recycling the ball to the wing and midfield to attack again.”

The weekend’s result takes the Lady Devils goal difference to +28, which is 10 more than the next best, and a whopping 50 goals more than the side with the worst goal difference, Twin City Wanderers with -22.

The Lady Devils take the bye this weekend.