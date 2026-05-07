Cathedral College Wangaratta’s year seven boys freestyle relay team have been crowned state champions following a dominant performance at the School Sport Victoria State Swimming Championships.

Held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on Thursday, 23 April, Cathedral College was proudly represented by a team of 38 students.

Swimmers approached the competition with confidence and composure, rising to the challenge against competitors from more than 100 schools across Victoria.

Among the highlights was the exceptional performance of Leo Palmer, Logan Riordan, Harvey Knight and Dylan Dickson, who combined brilliantly in the 13-year boys freestyle relay to claim the state title with a commanding three-second victory.

This remarkable result is the culmination of a season defined by hard work, determination and consistent excellence.

The journey to the state stage began at the Cathedral College Swimming Carnival in Wangaratta, where each swimmer first competed individually and demonstrated their potential.

From there, the relay team was formed and quickly made its mark at the Upper Hume Competition in Wodonga.

In a stunning performance, the team claimed victory by an extraordinary 24 seconds, narrowly missing a long-standing Upper Hume record by just 0.47 seconds.

Their momentum continued at the Hume Swimming Championships, where the team again dominated the field.

Not only did they secure another convincing win by 21 seconds, but they also broke the Hume record by an impressive four seconds, cementing their status as a team to watch.

This success is a testament not only to the dedication of the College swimming team, but also to the support of their teaching staff, coaches, families and the wider community.