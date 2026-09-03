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Day of destiny for junior footballers

<p>ONE LAST MATCH: College\\'s Sam Reid and Kangaroos\\' Dael Johnston will hope to bring home the cup when they face off in the under 17 WDJFL grand final this Sunday. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>ONE LAST MATCH: College\\'s Sam Reid and Kangaroos\\' Dael Johnston will hope to bring home the cup when they face off in the under 17 WDJFL grand final this Sunday. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

ONE LAST MATCH: College's Sam Reid and Kangaroos' Dael Johnston will hope to bring home the cup when they face off in the under 17 WDJFL grand final this Sunday. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

It's the biggest day of their fledgling football careers
Nathan de Vries
September 3, 2026 • 06:00

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