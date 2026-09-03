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Wang Derby vol. III

<p>HEATED RIVALRY: Expect fireworks when Charlie Thompson\\'s Rovers and Fraser Ellis\\' Magpies take to the field on Saturday for a spot in the grand final. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>HEATED RIVALRY: Expect fireworks when Charlie Thompson\\'s Rovers and Fraser Ellis\\' Magpies take to the field on Saturday for a spot in the grand final. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

HEATED RIVALRY: Expect fireworks when Charlie Thompson's Rovers and Fraser Ellis' Magpies take to the field on Saturday for a spot in the grand final. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Magpies take on Rovers in red-hot semi-final, winner through to O&M decider
Nathan de Vries
September 3, 2026 • 06:00

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