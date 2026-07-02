Sunday looms as a perfect chance for Wangaratta’s men’s and women’s soccer teams to further establish themselves in the top end of the ladders, with some exciting fixtures against Melrose FC penned in.

For the senior men, it shapes up as a massive challenge, with the Devils yet to prove themselves against any higher-ranked teams thus far this season.

The Devils (fifth) take on Melrose (third) this Sunday from 3pm at Melrose Park, buoyed from their recent 5-2 hammering of Boomers.

Coach Vitaly Leschen said the mood in the camp remained high.

“I think the boys are all fairly happy about the season and the belief that we can challenge across the grades is building and has developed throughout the year,” he said.

“For us, the biggest improvement is just the development of a lot of young players, while also mixing in enough experience to drive standards and mentality.

“That has been made possible by everyone, the players, coaches and club all buying into the direction we want to go.”

The block of matches Wangaratta sits in has seen see-sawing results, and the Melrose match this weekend has the chance to tip the needle in a favourable position.

“So far, it’s been okay - probably disappointed about the United result [2-2 draw] but otherwise we’re on track,” he said.

“Melrose this weekend is massive for us, we probably still haven’t got over the hurdle of beating a team above us on the ladder or one of the favourites.

“It is a big opportunity for the boys and I am sure they will be up for it.”

It’s a contrasting tale for the reserve women’s side, who sit seven points clear on top of their ladder with 10 wins and a drawn result to their name.

Coming off a bye and a 2-0 win on the weekend, the Lady Devils will be short-odds favourites to knock off Melrose, who sit at eighth on the 10-team division two women’s ladder.

However, the Lady Devils will be short staffed this weekend, with coach Kristy Mellor calling on the under 16 girls squad to top up the ressie women.

Mellor said she expected a good challenge.

"Melrose were strong last time we played them so should be a good game,” she said.

“I am a few players short on Sunday, so we are playing up some under 16 girls.

“It should be a good test for the girls, they will need to have their soccer smarts dialled in.

“The grounds are also likely to be very wet so will be hard going on the legs, so we will look to make it easier on ourselves with good passing and positioning and simple football.

“I also hope Australia gets over the line on Saturday to give us a bit of a boost.”

The reserve women take on Melrose at Melrose Park this Sunday from 9.50am.