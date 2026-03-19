Wangaratta Golf Club is preparing to celebrate its 120th anniversary next month.

Celebrations around the milestone, marking the club's formation on 10 April, 1906, will include a family-friendly event on Friday, 10 April featuring a par three golf competition, putting competition, face-painting, discounts at the driving range, and refreshments.

Club president Matt Fischer is excited by the plans in place to recognise the occasion.

"The Family Fun Day is going to be fantastic. We're looking to get as many current and past members along as possible, to celebrate the history of our great club,” he said

"We’re also encouraging non-members to come along and take a look at the course and our fantastic facilities."

Participation in golf has been steadily on the rise across Australia, a trend that has been reflected in the increased numbers of new members joining the Wangaratta Golf Club in recent times.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of so many people, the club is in a really good position today. We are regularly welcoming new members and always looking to encourage more people to join.

"Over the last 120 years, so many people have made important contributions to the club, so it will be wonderful to get the chance to come together and celebrate what is a really significant milestone."

The celebration on Friday, 10 April will kick off at 3.30pm and run into the evening, with everyone welcome to attend.