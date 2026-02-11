The Wangaratta Golf Club women’s doubles knockout final was held last Tuesday between teams of Jacqui Hoggan and Ash Wheeler, and Carolyn Sullivan and Dona Harper.

It was a close match until the second nine when Jacqui and Ash played outstanding golf with either a par or birdie on the next six holes, resulting in a 6-4 win.

Women’s captain Jan Hill refereed the match played in beautiful sunshine.

This championship event was sponsored by Winsec Savings and Loans and was played over several months, leading up to the final last week.

In other club news, the Wangaratta Golf Club Women’s February Monthly Medal has been won by Candice Jones with a sensational score of nett 58.

Playing off a handicap of 24, Candice, who has only been playing competition golf in the last three years, had par on eight holes and birdied the par three 16th hole.