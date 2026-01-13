Whitfield and District Golf Club will host two major events in the coming weeks.

The Jubilee Ambrose on Sunday January 18, and the Members Drive on Sunday, February 1, are both events key to the club's ability to provide golfing opportunities for the people of the King Valley, and the many visitors to the unique region.

Dubbed “Royal Whitfield” by its very welcome Jubilee guests, the Jubilee Ambrose is expecting a field of 50 to enjoy the fifth annual edition of team golf in the three ball best ball format.

Doug Ritchens addition of “Royal” to Whitfield’s challenging and scenic boutique volunteer-kept nine-hole layout, follows rumours that King Charles golfed at Whitfield while wagging school during his career-defining time at Timbertop.

Teams like Mark Dean, Mick Reidy and Felix Gamze and Sam Richards, Fred Essex and Mal White, and others contesting the Jubilee Ambrose are said to be gunning for the scalp, and the Mountain View Pot and Parma Awards, held by reigning champions Pat Grady, Gordon Hines and Greg Rosser, who blitzed the 2025 field with a record breaking 13 under par 51 nett.

On Sunday, February 1, the Whitfield and golfing communities show their appreciation of the stalwart volunteers of the Whitfield and District Golf Club, by gathering in great numbers at the Swinburne Pavilion in response to the club’s Membership Drive, a generous community celebration.

Chicken and salad lunch, drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks), cash prizes up to $3000, and the chance to gather and connect, are all bonuses to those taking out the 2026 $50 memberships now on sale, with more information on the club's Facebook page.

A highlight of last Wednesday’s Ivan Fulton Chook Run was a brilliant birdie two on the fourth by Emilio Miliankos-King to take nearest the pin honours, and the chook winner with 20 points was Ned O’Kane who was closely followed by Helen Stanyer and Dan Shanahan on 19 points.