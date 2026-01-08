Members of the Wangaratta Golf Club are in mourning for the recent passing of life member and beloved golfer Marg Price.

Marg, a member since 1968, made a huge contribution to women’s golf in both the Wangaratta Golf Club and the NEDGA region.

She was also a life member of the NEDGA.

A very keen, steady and competitive golfer, Marg was women’s club champion eight times, the last being in 2010.

She also served as captain for a total of eight years and was a very consistent player in the pennant team, serving as pennant captain and was a mentor to many young women golfers.

The Wangaratta Golf Club is most grateful for Marg’s enormous contribution to women’s golf, and she will be very much missed.