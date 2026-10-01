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Grand final fever at Oxley table tennis

<p>ARMY OF TWO: Jack Spring and Ruth Shalders pair up at the weekly Oxley table tennis group. PHOTO: Jason Mullins</p>\\n
<p>ARMY OF TWO: Jack Spring and Ruth Shalders pair up at the weekly Oxley table tennis group. PHOTO: Jason Mullins</p>\\n

ARMY OF TWO: Jack Spring and Ruth Shalders pair up at the weekly Oxley table tennis group. PHOTO: Jason Mullins

It was on for all comers at the weekly Oxley table tennis meeting
By JUNE UEBERGANG
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

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