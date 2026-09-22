And just like that, the footy and netball season is over for another year, but Wangaratta teams covered themselves in glory at the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League’s grand final day on Sunday. Played on the court and oval at the Lavington Sportsground in front of 6673 spectators in sumptuous sunshine, local teams across football and netball came away with the all-important silverware proclaiming them the best in the competition. The Wangaratta Magpies’ thirds football team, and the Rovers’ seniors and reserves footballers as well as the C grade netballers, all tasted ultimate success on the day. While the eyes of local sports fans were trained on the Rovers’ and Magpies’ exploits, there was plenty of other action across the day. The Wodonga Derby in the under 15s netball launched proceedings from 8.45am, with the ‘Dogs doing the deed over their crosstown rivals by five goals, 48-43. League best and fairest winner Ruby Livingstone took out the best on court medal, leading Wodonga to their fourth junior netball premiership in five years. While they were on the wrong end of the under 15 netball, the Raiders’ under 17 squad dominated Myrtleford in their decider 51-26. The Raiders led at every break, making the most of their early chances to set the game up, with shooter Brylee Carkeek named best on court. The B grade decider was a nailbiter, with Lavington standing tall over Yarrawonga 62-60 in an extra-time thriller. Scores were locked at 52-52 at the end of regular time, and the Panthers managed to get their toes over the line, with shooter Sophia Dedourek best on court. In the A grade, the Raiders defended their crown and went back-to-back, triumphing 53-50 over Wodonga Bulldogs. Raiders midcourter Maggie St John claimed the 2026 Paula Cary Medal for her dominance in the midcourt. Regardless of the other matches on the day, grand final glory in the Rural City of Wangaratta belongs to the Magpies’ thirds, and the Rovers’ seniors, reserves, and C graders.