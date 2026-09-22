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Grand final glory

<p>PREMIERS: Wangaratta Rovers\\' seniors led the charge of local squads on grand final day, with four cups heading back to the rural city from Lavington. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>PREMIERS: Wangaratta Rovers\\' seniors led the charge of local squads on grand final day, with four cups heading back to the rural city from Lavington. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

PREMIERS: Wangaratta Rovers' seniors led the charge of local squads on grand final day, with four cups heading back to the rural city from Lavington. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Local teams thrive at O&M grand final, bring four flags back to Wangaratta
Nathan de Vries
September 22, 2026 • 02:00

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