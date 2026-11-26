Rivals held off Too Right by two points in a tense deciding set on Wednesday night to book a place against PC in the Wangaratta Volleyball Association grand final. The best-of-five match starts at 6.10pm on Wednesday 2 December, on court 5. Rivals took the opening set 25–22 before Too Right fought back to win the second 26–24. Rivals edged the decider 19–17 in the closest match of the night. River Scott Crameri stayed calm under pressure, picking his spots in attack and producing the spike of the night, while George Way covered the court well and showed excellent ball skills. For Too Right, Reid Scholes served superbly and showed how much his confidence has grown, while ‘Red’ got higher than anyone at the net and chased every ball. PC earned their grand final berth with a 2–1 win over Peaked at High School. PC won the first two sets 25–18 and 25–22 before Peaked took the third 25–21. Daniel Donoso showed silky all-round skills for PC, while Madoka kept rallies alive with quick reactions and determined saves. Riley Minns led Peaked’s attack with terrific spiking, and Atty Carr chased everything and played consistently throughout the match. The Rookies beat Power 6 in straight sets after a tight opening set. Ky showed how much his skills and consistency have improved, while Nathaniel Daligdig kept the Rookies organised with excellent setting and clear communication. Will Savage set well for Power 6, and Hunter backed up his powerful spiking with a strong all-round game. The junior development squad had a three-set battle of its own, with some fantastic rallies in a match that finished two sets to one. The juniors return to court four next Wednesday for training at 5.30pm and finals at 6.10pm.