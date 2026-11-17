Warriors Women were swept off the court by Albury Cougars in the first of their doubleheader matches in CBL at the weekend. Cougars dominated the boards in the opening term to score an 18-5 advantage and maintained that superiority for the remainder of the match to cruise to a 95-34 win to be second on the ladder with a game in hand. Although Warriors were missing three of their most productive scorers in Chaye Crimmins, and Mia and Anna Ford, coach Julie Richardson refused to use that as an excuse, praising Cougars for their all-round performance. "They are a physical team who applied a lot of pressure up the court," Richardson said. "We tended to over dribble the ball and with their pressure created turnovers. "The Cougars took advantage of every opportunity they got. "Their shooting was outstanding while we continue to miss easy shots." Richardson praised Carly Perso's effort in her first return to the court after seven years of not playing, along with Scarlet Mullavey's improved control of the ball and decision making, and Ruby Richardson's defence and running the court. "Again, Sofie [Van Venrooy] and Tessa [Clayton] remained strong on the boards, and although Zara [Berry] played limited minutes nursing her injuries, she remained consistent." The squad regrouped quickly for the Sunday home court clash with Shepparton Gators and matched it pretty well with their higher ranked opponents in the first half with the Gators holding a 32-24 advantage at half-time. Adam Maher took over the coaching reins with Chaye Crimmins and Carly Perso assisting in the absence of Julie and Ruby Richardson who were unavailable on the day. But the effort to contain such experienced, hardened opponents took its toll and the Warriors weren't able to maintain that resistance into the second half with Gators extending their lead to finally take the contest 67-42 and stay within in touch of the top four on the ladder. "We played some great basketball in the first half, with great ball movement, and some really great defence," Crimmins said. "We ended up having some lapses in the second half which Shepparton were able to take advantage of, and we were unable to recover quick enough. "Having Carly Perso fit and ready really gives us a big target inside of the paint, her first weekend of basketball out of the way I think we will see her do some really good things to finish the season off. "Scarlett is great on the perimeter and able to get the shot off, and we expect to see a strong finish from her as well." Crimmins also lauded Zara Berry as a "big presence" at both ends of the floor after Berry collected five fouls for the game. "I think some of her fouls are little touchy ones which are easy to get changed in the next few games," she said. "Mia Ford is always a big scorer for us and really attacks the basket, Carly in her second game was great, everyone definitely played their part when on the court." Crimmins said the squad will look to focus this week on producing a solid four-quarter game. "When we have ball movement and are attacking the ring we are playing some great basketball," she said. "I think there will also be focus on our defensive pressure, overall that’s pretty solid for us but I think we can still go up another notch with it." Warriors have another double-header this weekend taking on Shepparton Gators in Shepparton on Saturday night before welcoming Seymour Blasters on Sunday at noon at Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre.