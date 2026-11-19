There’s been a changing of the guard at Jubilee Golf Club, with long-time superintendent Simon Godfrey handing the keys to the mower over to a new team. Godfrey has spent the last 23 years taking meticulous care of the course at the foot of the Warby Range, but has decided to step down, with the experienced Matt Walker and Xavier Palamarczuk taking over the role. Godfrey first started at the club in 2003 and went on to become the first apprentice to be employed at the club full-time once qualified. Some 70 members attended a special barbecue lunch and send-off for Godfrey on Sunday, with the new greens team announced on Tuesday. Walker and Palamarczuk bring more than 55 years of experience in turf management, horticulture and golf course maintenance to the club. Walker brings an impressive background in golf and turf management, starting in his hometown at the Mansfield Golf Club. He has worked at some of Australia’s most recognised sporting venues, including the MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval and Punt Road, and been published in books and magazines for his estate management, before returning to his passion for golf course management throughout North East courses. Palamarczuk is no stranger to Jubilee, having first started at the club in December 1996 - over the past 30 years, he has built an extensive career across several golf clubs, including Wangaratta, Howlong, Benalla and Corowa, working in both assistant and superintendent roles. Both share a genuine passion for golf courses and the work that goes into keeping them in great condition and have the same passion, many chats have been had around future programs and communication to members and visitors about course updates and conditions. They’ve already spent time together out on the course, playing the layout, getting to know its characteristics and discussing what lies ahead. “The Jubilee board is excited about this new chapter and the direction we’re heading,” the club said in a statement. “With this level of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm, we look forward to seeing what the future holds for our course as well as the visitors travelling from far and wide now to play.”