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Hawks flying with tailwind into Lions prelim clash

<p>FLYING HIGH: Zak Sartore and the Hawks will look to use their momentum when they take on Whorouly in this weekend\\'s senior preliminary final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>FLYING HIGH: Zak Sartore and the Hawks will look to use their momentum when they take on Whorouly in this weekend\\'s senior preliminary final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

FLYING HIGH: Zak Sartore and the Hawks will look to use their momentum when they take on Whorouly in this weekend's senior preliminary final. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

Win, and it's a grand final - lose, and it's all over. There's no mercy this weekend.
Nathan de Vries
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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