Heart of the Warrior

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<p>OFF THE GLASS: Charlie Flynn goes off the backboard. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>OFF THE GLASS: Charlie Flynn goes off the backboard. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

OFF THE GLASS: Charlie Flynn goes off the backboard. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Wangaratta CBL men smash Swan Hill away, ladder leaders Wallan in stunning weekend results
Nathan de Vries
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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