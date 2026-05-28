They put on massive scores, they’re frugal in defence, and this weekend, they have the chance to go two from two against the reigning premiers.

After knocking off Bright at North Wangaratta in the opening round, the Hawks make the trip up the mountain for the rematch, with the winner to head into the midseason bye on top of the ladder.

After being there or there abouts over the last few years, the numbers are pointing to North Wangaratta being the real deal this season.

In 2025, the Hawks kicked 1480 points from 18 matches, averaging 82.22 a game – we’re not even halfway through 2026, and already their output has lifted to 849 points from eight matches, averaging 106.13.

If North Wangaratta kicked their average score this year throughout last season, they would’ve won seven more games and made finals, most likely in the top two or three.

While it is an over-simplification, and obviously footy doesn’t work like that, the dramatic improvement in scoring output is worth noting.

When they aren’t putting a score on at one end, their defence is denying scores against, having conceded the fewest number of points in the competition at 362, which has gone a long way in establishing their 234.53 percentage.

The Hawks mean business.

Coach Corey Smith said the distribution of goals to a wider cast of forwards, rather than one or two pillars, had helped the side up their goalkicking output.

“We went in [last season] heavily reliant on Nanno [Tyler Nanson] and possibly myself most weeks to kick a winning score,” he said.

“Adding a few other strings to our bow, and it’s been fantastic for myself to more or less focus on the coaching side of things.

“Compared to recent years, we’ve added experience, and we’ve got it on each line.

“As a coach, putting my faith in the players, I want to get them to where they can coach themselves out there, they know when to pull it in or ramp it up.

“It’s been good, it’s a credit to our boys who have put in over the offseason.

“It started a bit shaky before Christmas with 13 or 14 average before Christmas, but it’s taken a lot of phone calls, reaching out to the group to bring your mates to get it all happening.

“We had another 35 on the track on Tuesday night, we average low 30s on the track every night, it’s been good.”

After the Hawks did the deed over Bright back in round one by a goal – which, in all honesty, should’ve been more judging from the 7.14 to 7.8 scoreline – North Wangaratta will have to replicate the result in the Mountain Men’s backyard.

Bright are on top of the table, with their loss to the Hawks the only blemish on their otherwise spotless record – they’ll be eager to peg one back.

“It’s going to be a tough task,” Smith said.

“Both teams, I imagine, have probably changed since last facing off against each other.

“Internally, we sort of know where we’re at, and the game probably could’ve gotten a lot more out of hand if we converted a bit better the first time around.

“It’s like anyone at their fortress, but I think Bright are going to be a five-goal better side on their home deck.

“We’re just asking for full execution right around the board, and we know what we’re capable of if we can put it together in our structures.

“We’re comfortable our best footy is as good as anyone.”

The Hawks take on Bright at Pioneer Park from 2pm this Saturday.

In other round 10 matches, Whorouly will be out for vengeance for their round four loss when they host the Hoppers.

King Valley is at home to Milawa, Tarrawingee head across to Greta, and Benalla All Blacks are up against Bonnie Doon at Friendlies Oval.