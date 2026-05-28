Big crowds are gearing up for 49th Historic Winton this weekend in what is one of North East Victoria’s largest sporting events.

Bumper, large fields of competitors are race-ready with the event experiencing its biggest list of entries since Covid.

Event secretary, Peta Lee of the Austin 7 Club, said the J (pre-1931) and K (pre-war and WW2 era) cars will be a highlight that not all other historic events include on their programs, and more veteran and vintage marques will compete in Regularity One and Two events as well.

Trophy races happen throughout Saturday and Sunday, including J/K and LB Sports and Racing featuring the Lou Molina and Coad Memorial Trophies on Sunday.

"The big crowd-pleaser, Group Ns, always provide neck-and-neck race action as Minis dual with their contemporaries like Cortinas, EH and FJ Holdens," Ms Lee said.

"They join in the Tin Top Regularity, introduced three years ago, too.”

Other groups taking to the track are Formula Vee, Group S, M&O and Q&R Sports and Racing, and Formula Ford.

“Spectators will see every era racing from a rare 1927 Lancia Meadows to a 1971 Datsun Bluebird to our youngest car a 1983 Formula Ford T642,” Ms Lee said.

“An exciting ‘must do’ element of Historic Winton is a visit to the competition paddock.

"Spectators can experience the noise, smell and bustle as teams ready their cars for racing.

"People love chatting with the drivers in their garages and seeing the magnificent cars up close.”

Historic Winton is Australia’s longest-running and most popular historic motorsport event that showcases a massive array of anniversary, club, heritage and special displays.

“The Shannons Car Park and surrounds will be brimming over with motoring treasures,” Ms Lee said.

“Some of the oldest anniversary marques include Lagonda (120 years) and Mercedes Benz, Ford, Riley 9, Willys Overland Whippet (100 years) and even more paddocks-full of showpiece vehicles. We’ve lined up so many cars to drool over.

"To add to the fun, racing mowers, historic motorcycles, Flxible Clipper buses, cycle karts, and Observed Section Trial cars will be on show."

Winton Motor Raceway’s Huntley Street gates open at 7am each day.

On Saturday the opening on the event is marked with a special vehicle parade at 9am followed by practice, then races start around 12 noon.

On Sunday races commence at 8:45am.

For more details visit https://historicwinton.org/

Holly among more women taking to the track at Historic Winton

Each year seems to bring more women competitors to Historic Winton, and this weekend Holly Samson of Monegeetta, a town just west of Wallan, will be competing at the event for the fourth time.

Fond of 1920s Chevrolet Tourers, Holly tests her prowess in 'regularity' time trial challenges.

Drivers estimate their race time and the one who races closest to their time is the winner.

Holly said she was inspired by a friend who raced at Historic Winton, so thought she’d give it a go too.

“I was quite nervous about it, but I talked to lots of people and got advice, prepared the car, and came and did the practice day on the Friday," she said.

"That was very beneficial as I got a feel for the car on the track in a more relaxed event and it helped me prepare for the Saturday and Sunday events."

Holly said that she likes that it is a regularity and not a race so she can go at her own pace and aim to be consistent.

“I am only really competing against myself and each race and each year I aim to get better," she said.

"My car, a 1927 Chevrolet Tourer, is obviously not a race car so entering regularity gives me an opportunity to get on a track that I would not have otherwise.

“I love driving on the track - it gives me a chance to see what my car and I can really do without having to worry about the road conditions.

"It is the smoothest road that the car has ever been on."

Aside from beating her own personal records, the atmosphere created by the event attendees is a highlight for Holly.

“I really enjoy the camaraderie of the drivers and like to catch up with them at the track," she said.

"I also enjoy camping at Winton for the social aspect and the feeling of being right there.”

Holly also enjoys spending time with some of the other women who race - and she’s always keen to meet more.

“I love that we all support and encourage each other and new entrants as well,” she said.

“More women should get involved in Historic Motorsport because it is such a fun challenge.

“There are so many people who can give support and answer questions should you need it.

"I found the best way of making a start was to talk to people who had done it before, and to do the practice day.”

She said that more women should come and watch this year, to learn what it's all about, and have 12 months to prepare for 2027.

“Once I had done it, the feeling of achievement was just amazing," Holly said.

"I am happy to talk to anyone who is thinking about it."