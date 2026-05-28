Wangaratta Rovers netballer Holly McCarthy made the most of a surprise call up to the Western Warriors VNL top grade side last week, spurring them on to a one-goal win on debut.

The Warriors were without fellow Ovens and Murray league product Mia Lavis and Ruby Shannon, who had been called up to their Suncorp Super Netball commitments prior to the Warriors’ game against the Geelong Cougars on Sunday.

The young Rovers star has been starring in the under 23s side this season, mostly played during the week, and was brought into the championship division team.

McCarthy said she was surprised to receive the call and was extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“It was definitely more fast paced and physical, but it was nice to play with girls with such experience, they really helped me throughout the game,” she said.

With an extra jolt of pre-game nerves, McCarthy played across the centre and wing attack, on the court for all four quarters.

She was named among the best as her team held on for a thrilling 54-53 upset win on their home floor in Melton.

Sharing the court with the likes of former Vixen and Rover Kim Borger and experienced New Zealand goal shooter Eillie Bird, McCarthy said it was a super exciting result for her and her team.

“It was definitely a challenging game but so good to win,” she said.

Recognised by many as the nation’s strongest state-based netball competition below the Super Netball, McCarthy said she would love the opportunity to be recalled to the championship side as the season progresses, while learning her craft in the under 23s and with Rovers.