And just like that, the season is over for half of the teams in the Ovens and King A grade netball competition.

Round 20 of the home and away season was played out across the league on Saturday, with each of the finalists coming away with healthy victories as they charge through to the postseason.

At the Greta Recreation Reserve, the Blues held firm to their top three standing with a comprehensive 50-30 win over Moyhu.

Blues goal shooter Allyson Hussey was impressive, shooting 26 goals at 84 per cent accuracy, and while partner in crime Taylah Reidy only shot at 67 per cent, the sheer weight of supply coming in from the midcourt was more than enough to secure the victory.

On the other side of the court, Moyhu’s Georgie Canning and Jasmine Scott shot well, but were stifled by Greta defenders Jessie Ellis and Abbey Burrowes.

The Blues will face reigning premiers Bonnie Doon in the first week of finals after the Bombers belted Milawa 56-35 to round out their regular season.

Bec Watson (GK) and Amy Starzer (GS) shone as pillars at either end of the court for Bonnie Doon, while defender Cass Curtin and midcourt dynamo Erin Brond impressed.

For the Demons, Tahlia Matthews-Vincent was at her formidable best in goal defence, while Rachel Hansford shot well for her 23 goals.

On the other side of the finals bracket sit Tarrawingee and Goorambat, with both sides coming off hammering wins.

The defensive-minded Bats proved they can pile on the scores with a 50-18 win over North Wangaratta, while Tarrawingee belted King valley 65-23 at Whitfield.

The O&K will now move into the exciting finals series, with second playing third on Saturday at North Wangaratta in a qualifying final, while fourth and fifth face off in an elimination final on Sunday at Whorouly.