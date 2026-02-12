Local horse trainer Ben Brisbourne has enjoyed a purple patch on the track as late, and hopes to continue the momentum into the upcoming Winsec Savings and Loans Wangaratta Cup.

In less than a week, three Brisbourne-trained runners have notched up wins, with Iced Poppy, Rowdy Anthem and Explosive Style all saluting.

The double came last Saturday, with Rowdy Anthem ($3.90) doing the job at Yarra Valley and Explosive Style ($6.50) winning a second consecutive race at Tumut.

Iced Poppy ($9) kept the good times coming with a successful run at Kyneton on Tuesday.

Brisbourne said it was a good sign after a more sedate start to the season.

“Lots of horses are running well, not quite as many winners as we’d like – there are a few putting their hand up,” he said.

“The first half of the season’s been very much about rebuilding and educating our horses, and now we’re at the stage where those new ones in the system can start to put their hands up.

“Explosive Style’s done a good job winning her last two, she looks progressive for a horse that’s got a few demons mentally, so it’s really rewarding to see her salute a couple of times.

“Rowdy Anthem’s just a consistent little handicapper who’s done a good job to win a couple of races when he’s taken his turn.

“Iced Poppy’s been a mare that’s been building towards a win for the last couple of runs now, and with the application of blinkers on Tuesday, she looks to take that next step to get the maiden out of the way.

“She probably needs a bit of a holiday now to mature a bit more physically, but she’ll win more races in her next preparation.”

While there are plenty of meets to keep him and his stable busy, Brisbourne said the Winsec Savings and Loans Wangaratta Cup on 28 February was a special occasion.

“It’s obviously a meeting we like to support, being the hometown cup day - we’ve always got one eye on that fixture from a long way out,” he said.

“There’ll be a number of horses that have been targeted towards their handicap for the last couple of months now, and we’ll try and make sure the maidens are supported with our better maiden horses in the stable that will be competitive.

“Sea Strike’s the one that’s probably heading towards the Cup.

“He was quite progressive last year, just taking a little bit of time to hit his stride this time around, but we think he’s got enough progression to be competitive in a race like that.”

The Winsec Savings and Loans Wangaratta Cup will be held at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday, 28 February – for more information or to book, visit country.racing.com/wangaratta.