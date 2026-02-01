It’s more than just racing — it’s a full-on summer celebration with a packed day of live country racing, entertainment and on-course experiences for all ages.

The 2026 Winsec Savings & Loans Wangaratta Cup is coming up quickly, set for Saturday, 28 February, and there will be plenty of excitement and fun on and off the track.

Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said they were pulling out all the stops for the Cup.

“Whether you’re here for the horses, the hospitality, or simply a great day out with friends and family, there’s something for everyone,” she said.

“Enjoy Fashions on the Field, have a crack at Pin It to Win It, and don’t miss the Members Draw throughout the day.

“Families are well catered for with a dedicated kids’ zone featuring jumping castles, a charm bar, pony rides and Kelly Sports, making it an easy day out for everyone.

“As you arrive, be welcomed by the sounds of our live pianist and harpist, setting the tone for a relaxed and vibrant race day.

“Soak up the atmosphere on the Hill with The River Rats performing live throughout the day, before the party rolls on with Gaz Kempster on the decks for the after-party on the Oaks Room Deck.

“Choose your race-day style — from all-inclusive hospitality and marquee experiences to laid-back lawn picnics and general admission — and make a day of it.”

For more information or to make a booking, visit https://country.racing.com/wangaratta or check out the Wangaratta Turf Club on Facebook.