Under 14 girls

The under 14 girls, coming from a previous loss against Falcons, had a vision to rectify the results in their favour and look to build a positional gap on the ladder.

The team started with great ball movement and scored very early in the first quarter with a beautiful sweeping goal from Isabel Lewis.

Falcons managed to gain a penalty corner and equalised the score.

The Dragon girls started to defend tenaciously and took control of the game with very smart ball movement obtaining four additional goals for a 5-1 win, and a two-point advantage to secure second place on the ladder.

A nice way to work into the remainder of the season.

Under 16 boys

The Dragons under 16 boys took on the Falcons in a hard-fought contest, going down 1–4 despite a strong and determined performance.

The Dragons got off to a fantastic start, with Harvey Rivett scoring an early goal.

The Falcons responded by lifting their intensity and were able to capitalise on their chances to take control of the scoreboard.

Despite this, the Dragons defence worked tirelessly throughout the game, showing resilience and commitment under pressure.

The backline held firm for long periods, making crucial tackles and clearances to keep the team in the contest.

Although the final result didn’t go their way, the Dragons can take pride in their effort, particularly their strong start, disciplined defence, and persistence in attack

Division three women

The West End Cycles division three women delivered a fiery performance despite a 3–0 loss to Magpies, pushing them from whistle to whistle with relentless pressure and fearless intent.

Young guns Elsie Cunneen, Stella Grotegoed and Kyrah Evans threw themselves into every contest, sparking momentum all over the pitch.

Up front, Carli Notman was electric, constantly threatening to break the game open.

In defence, Eliza Garraffo, Rachel Benton, Lesley Forman and Katie Crane stood tall, forcing Magpies to work hard for every opportunity.

The biggest cheer of the day went to Lucy North, returning after a long break and slotting straight back in with confidence.

Plenty of heart, plenty of hustle, and plenty to build on.

Division two women

The Foot Centre division two women's team went down 2–0 to United on Sunday.

The result reflected the team's impressive improvement since the sides last met.

The players put together a much stronger performance, showing great determination and teamwork throughout the match.

Kate Reilly's strength and control of the ball provided the foundation for the team's play, while Kylie Samson and Jamielee Sexton worked tirelessly to move the ball forward.

Nikki Lloyd also made a positive impact up front in her first game with the team, giving the side plenty of encouragement to build on.

Division three men Yellow

This week the Floyd Industries division three men’s yellow team took on Corowa United in sunny conditions at home.

Always a solid team, the Dragons needed to lean on their more experienced defenders and use the speed of their youth in the middle.

The first half of the game saw Corowa scoring often.

The youngest of Wangaratta's defenders Harvey Rivett stopped many advances and helped drive the ball deep into attack.

After half-time, the Dragons steadied and closed down several key players for Corowa.

In the middle, Andrew ‘Roo’ Groves and Hunter Ross found their legs and started drawing play.

Leonidas Fidge regularly outplayed the more experienced Corowa mids, playing well above his size and age.

It was a game of two halves and the Dragons steadied and regrouped well.

At the final bell the score was 0-6 with Wangaratta standing tall, holding their ground.

The team comes up against Wombats at home this Saturday at 2pm, in a game of friendly rivalries which will be entertaining to watch.

Other results

Bodyteq Div 2 men def by United 1-3, goal scorer Matt Russell.

Div 3 men Green drew with Magpies 1-1, goal scorer Edward Robertson.

NGI Group Under 12 girls def by Falcons 1-0.

NGI Group Under 12 boys def by Falcons 1-11, goal scorer Oscar Reid.

Under 14 boys def by Falcons 1-6, goal scorer Will Reilly.