The SS&A Ovens and Murray FNL are pleased to announce the interleague squads for the Open, 17 and under, and 15 and under netball.

This year, the interleague fixture will be played in Bendigo on Saturday, 23 May, with the O&M taking on the Bendigo Football Netball League.

Locally, just four netballers from Wangaratta made the cut, with Lainey Draper (Rovers) and Izzy McMahon (Magpies) named in the 17 and under squad, while Magpies Lexie Looby and Grace Saunders are included in the 15 and under squad.

No netballers from either Wangaratta or Rovers were picked in the open squad, with the entire list coming from Wodonga Raiders (six players), Wodonga Bulldogs (three), Yarrawonga (two) and Corowa Rutherglen (one).

O&M interleague netball squads

Open: Mandy Allen (Yar), Taylor Donelan (Rai), Blaynee House (Rai), Mackensey House (Rai), Eliza Mooney (Rai), Gemma Muldoon (Yar), Molly Moylan (Wod), Brielle Reeves (Wod), Emily Stewart (Rai), Maggie St John (Rai), Mikaela Trethowan (Cor), Cara Woodman (Wod).

17 and under: Chelsea Ackerly (Lav), Brylee Carkeek (Rai), Arhi Cohen (Wod), Gemma Corcoran (Myrt), Lainey Draper (Rov), Zali Fryer (Rai), Zahra Hazeldine (Myrt), Izzy McMahon (Wang), Chloe Richardson (Rai), Maddie Smith (Rai), Lucy Tinkler (Rai).

15 and under: Ruby Cardwell (Wod), Milla Corcoran (Myrt), Jessica Jones (Lav), Sienna Linssen (Wod), Ruby Livingstone (Wod), Lexie Looby (Wang), Goldie Lyons (Lav), Emerson O’Neill (Rai), Ella Polkinghorne (Rai), Indi Rijnbeek (Rai), Grace Saunders (Wang), Hayley Way (NA).