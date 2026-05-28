Over the past month, more than 115 committed golfers took part in this year’s club championships for both men and ladies at Jubilee Golf Club, with the final round played last Saturday.

Rick Harnwell, Jubilee’s club captain, said the race for top place was extremely tight.

“Going into the final round, the scores were remarkably close for some players, which made it even more important to stay calm, trust your judgement, and keep to the fairways,” he said.

“As usual, our greenkeepers did an outstanding job preparing the course throughout these championships and we thank them sincerely.

“The club championships are our most prestigious annual event, and this year we were thrilled when Dal Zotto Wines agreed to be the sole sponsor.”

The club champions were chuffed with the prizes and experiences presented to them by Dal Zotto Wines CEO Harry Brazel.

The winners were Charl De Mink (men’s A grade), Steve Fisher (men’s B grade), Ben Honeychurch (men’s C grade), Di Murphy (ladies’ A grade), Val Ellis (ladies’ B grade), Alison Smith (ladies’ C grade).

Lee Freeland, Jubilee ladies’ captain, praised all the winners, especially Di Murphy.

“Di Murphy, our A grade champion, will now appear on the women’s honour board four times - she won in 2020, 2024, 2025 and of course this year 2026,” she said.

“We shout out our congratulations to Di and greatly appreciate all the work she does with our juniors and the ladies’ clinics.

“It was great to see so many of our members stay for the presentation, even if it was getting a little nippy, but the late afternoon tea prepared by John Russo matched with Dal Zotto Prosecco was worth it.”