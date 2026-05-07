On Sunday, 3 May, the Jubilee Golf Club hosted a special four-person Ambrose event followed by lunch to thank its sponsors for their ongoing generosity and support, in many cases spanning several years.

Sponsors including Somerset Communications, Harvey Norman, Fraser Jeffrey Finance, Old Town & Country Tavern, Wangaratta Kebabs, O’Brien’s Plumbing, Wangaratta Mazda, N.E. Fasteners, Pulvirenti Tiles, Johnson’s MME, Dal Zotto Wines, Gordon Gibson Nominees, Wangaratta Club, and ACE Radio Star & Edge FM accepted Jubilee’s invitation and enjoyed a fun day on the beautifully manicured course.

The team from ACE Radio proved too good for the rest of the field, taking top prize, while the group representing Gordon Gibson Nominees were runners up.

The Wangaratta Club team took out the award for most birdies, finishing with six total.

Club president Fraser Jeffrey said despite the unpredictable weather, the day provided great entertainment, with 56 golfers scrambling for carts and wet weather gear, while others waved enthusiastically as they prepared for the shotgun start.

“On behalf of the Jubilee Golf Club, I congratulate all the winners,” he said.

“It was wonderful to see so many sponsor representatives in attendance, along with the organising team and volunteers who helped make the event such a success.

“No doubt, even more fun will be planned for next year and next year I might increase the cash prize for the hole in one, from $1000 to $2000.”