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Juniors to join in at inline hockey tournament

<p>RISING STARS: The under 11 Wangaratta Royals inline hockey team. PHOTO: Adam Rivett/Rolling Focuss</p>\\n
<p>RISING STARS: The under 11 Wangaratta Royals inline hockey team. PHOTO: Adam Rivett/Rolling Focuss</p>\\n

RISING STARS: The under 11 Wangaratta Royals inline hockey team. PHOTO: Adam Rivett/Rolling Focuss

For the first time, the juniors will be alongside their senior counterparts at Moe
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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