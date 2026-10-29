Juniors to join in at inline hockey tournament

The Wangaratta Royals Inline Hockey Club are excited to be heading to Moe for the introductory junior division of the Winter Classic Tournament, which kicks off on 31 October and runs through to finals on 3 November. This year marks the first time junior teams have been included in the tournament, and the club is incredibly proud to have the Royals represented as part of this exciting milestone. The club will be represented by both an under nines and under 11s team, showcasing just some of the youngest and most enthusiastic players. Preparation for the tournament has been extensive, with players spending countless Wednesday evenings at training developing their skills and putting significant focus on drills, game play and technique, making their game play strong. In addition, players have participated in dedicated closed training sessions over the past two Saturdays, allowing coaches and players time to refine game plays, skills and strengthen the teams on-rink teamwork. The junior goaltenders have also enjoyed additional opportunities to sharpen their skills - over the last two Fridays, they have taken part in goalie specific training sessions alongside some of the Border Benchwarmers' experienced goalies, gaining invaluable knowledge and experience ahead of the tournament. Their commitment, enthusiasm and willingness to learn and push themselves has seen significant improvements in all areas of their game, and they are ready to bring the heat to the rink in Moe. The tournament will be held at Stadium 34, home to a 30m x 60m rink, the largest surface any of the club’s junior players have competed on. While it will be a new challenge, it is also an exciting opportunity for the teams to test themselves against new opponents and continue their development. The club wishes all players, coaches and families the very best for the tournament.