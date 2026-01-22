The courts are perfect, the entries are in, the racquets are strung and the draw is set – it’s tennis time.

This weekend’s 100th Dal Zotto Wines Australia Day Tournament brings together a century of history with top class tennis, as the gorgeous grass courts at Merriwa Park play host to the premier tennis tournament in the region.

Across Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, some 450 participants will take to the courts, vying to etch their name into the storied history of the beloved event.

Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball Club president Sam Allen said it was sure to be an incredible three days of tennis and community fun.

“Last year we thought we were at capacity, or maybe a touch over capacity, but we’re really pushing the limits of what we’re capable of this year,” he said.

“We’re sitting at about the 450 people mark, but when you factor in people playing numerous events, that’s where we’ve really maxed out this year, so there are more people playing more events.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, and we’ll see how we go fitting it all in.”

Saturday will kick off the festivities with the singles competitions played across the day, with some finals of the prestigious open singles bracket to be played under lights.

The Sunday will see the doubles events completed, and in the evening will be men’s open semi-finals and the women’s open finals.

Monday will be for the mixed events, and the final of the men’s open singles will cap off a brilliant tournament.

Or at least, that’s the plan.

With temperatures forecast to be in the high-30s to low-40s for the entire duration of the three-day event, Allen was hopeful there wouldn’t be too much interruption due to the heat.

“We’ve got a few levers that we can pull, there are some guidelines around certain things provided by tennis authorities around the place, so we’ll just play it by ear,” he said.

“We’re a bit fortunate down in the park, plenty of trees, playing on grass, so it is a bit cooler than what the temperature says – I’m pretty sure the BOM reads it out at the airport.

“We will factor that into our decisions, and obviously people are able to make their own mind up whether they are comfortable playing or not.

“We’ve got a few plans we can act on if we need to, but at this stage we’re planning to play and play as much as possible.”

The open singles draw is down on previous years, but there is still plenty of talent set to take to the court.

“It’s another strong draw – not quite as many in the open this year because we filled up all of the other grades so we need all the other courts,” Allen said.

“It’s an event built around the grade events anyway, that’s where you get most of your people, most of your atmosphere.

“Obviously Belle [Thompson] and Jeremy [Taylor] are our standouts, they’re both on another level compared to everyone else.

“Number three seed, Jack Bassett from Yarrawonga, is coming back for his fourth time, and an up-and-comer from Wodonga playing at Wangaratta for the first time, Lara Meagher will be a good chance.

“We’ve got Savannah James playing her first time, she’ll be the number two seed in the women’s.”

Off the court, it will be a carnival-like atmosphere for the duration, with plenty of food and drink to keep onlookers satisfied and players refreshed between matches.

“We’ll have a coffee van each morning, and a full canteen and bar from us, and the Dal Zotto’s Wine Bar, we’re lucky enough to have them from midday, so that’ll be terrific,” Allen said.

“We’re looking forward to having that and building on our atmosphere that we’ve created over 100 years of tennis.

“Sunday night we’ll have pulled pork rolls, Minnesota Mike will be back.

“We’re just super excited to get underway.”

Georgia Hamidon, events and marketing coordinator for naming sponsor Dal Zotto Wines, said it was outstanding to partner with the club to deliver such a famed event in its 100th anniversary.

“It’s a very awesome community event – come down and play, yes, but also just come and support your community members, have a glass of wine and cheer them on,” she said.

“It’s a great weekend with really great weather as well.”

The Dal Zotto Wines Australia Day Tournament 2026 will be run from Saturday, 24 January to Monday, 26 January.