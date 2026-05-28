As far as assignments go coming off the bye, there could be more challenging tasks than what awaits the Rovers this weekend.

Wangaratta Rovers are back in action this Saturday after the interleague bye and will rip into the middle section of the fixture with a home game against Wodonga Raiders.

It will be a genuine top-vs-bottom situation in the senior football, with the Rovers sitting pretty at the head of the pack undefeated, and the Raiders lurking in the depths with no wins to date.

The Raiders’ tough times have been well documented, with just five matches won in the last four years, but there could be a bit of a bounce in their form, following news they’ve signed proven premiership coach Kade Klemke to lead the group from next season.

While ladder position has them far ahead of the pack, the Rovers’ recent one-point win over Albury showed the league they bleed just like the rest.

The Hawks will need to be on their toes from the get-go.

Football action commences at WJ Findlay Oval from 10am with the thirds, before the reserves from 12pm and the senior match from 2pm.

Elsewhere, Wangaratta heads to John Foord Oval this weekend to take on Corowa-Rutherglen, with the success-starved Roos eager to claim a major scalp.

After falling in the opening round derby, the Magpies have been on a tear, winning five matches in a row, most recently a 10-point triumph over Lavington after being 40 points down midway through the third term.

They’ve proven they know how to win from anywhere, and will be aiming to snare the points this weekend to reaffirm their status as legitimate flag contenders.

With six matches straight before the next bye, momentum will need to be managed with player management, to keep the best squad available come the back end of the year.