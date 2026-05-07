This weekend, all women’s and girls’ teams in the Albury Wodonga Football Association will descend on Ian Barker Fields for the annual Female Football Round, and Wangaratta’s senior women’s squad is no exception.

The Lady Devils take to ground three at the Fields from 2pm on Saturday, 9 May, and face a legitimate obstacle in third-placed Albury Hotspurs.

After a blistering start to the season, momentum has slowed slightly for the Spurs, with just two wins from the last five rounds of competition, with plenty of draws and byes.

Conversely, the Lady Devils are flying, taking the full allotment of points without a loss or draw to their name so far this season.

The two best teams in the competition are ready to go head-to-head from 2pm at Ian Barker Fields, ground three.

There will be plenty going on at the ground, with AWFA going all out to thank and celebrate the women and girls who make the league what it is.

On Sunday, the senior men’s side take on last season’s runners up and fifth-placed side Albury Hotspurs at Aloysius Park.

While in previous years the Spurs may seem beyond Wangaratta’s capabilities, the Devils sit just a single point behind them on the ladder.

Momentum is also going Wangaratta’s way, having come away with victories in both of their most recent matches, while the Hotspurs are coming off back-to-back losses.

The reserve men will look to maintain their ladder leading position against top-three Hotspurs, while the mid-table thirds will angle for an upset.