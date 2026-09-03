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Lady Devils prepped for semi-final showdown

<p>BUILD FROM THE BACK: Isabella Antonello and the Lady Devils\\' defensive structure will need to be on song if they\\'re to progress to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>BUILD FROM THE BACK: Isabella Antonello and the Lady Devils\\' defensive structure will need to be on song if they\\'re to progress to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

BUILD FROM THE BACK: Isabella Antonello and the Lady Devils' defensive structure will need to be on song if they're to progress to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Can Wangaratta City go three for three over Diamonds and book a spot in the decider?
Nathan de Vries
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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