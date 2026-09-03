Lady Devils prepped for semi-final showdown

The first hurdle has been cleared, but there’s plenty more to do if the Lady Devils want to lift the cup. After prevailing in last weekend’s quarter-final 1-0, Wangaratta City FC’s division two women’s side face another challenge, taking on Wodonga Diamonds in the semis. On paper, the Lady Devils are clear favourites – the Diamonds qualified for finals in fifth position behind league winners Wangaratta, and in both of their previous encounters, the Lady Devils have done the deed with a comfortable 2-0 scoreline. Regardless of past performances, Wangaratta City coach Kristy Mellor said it would be a difficult assignment for her squad. “We’re feeling good, we’re confident against Diamonds,” she said. “We’ve beaten them twice this year but they are a strong team and they’ve got a really good striker [Jasmine Murphy], so it’s going to be difficult to contain her, especially in finals, I imagine she’ll be pumped. “We‘re very excited to have one of our main strikers back in Bronte Robinson, she’s been away the last three weeks in Canada, it’ll be good to have her back on board. “Our goal is to get ahead early, then try and settle and dictate the game from there. “We’re looking forward to it, we always love a good challenge. “I’ve always said right the way along I like it when the girls are pushed, it really brings out the best in them, they lift and they can do some pretty amazing things. “They get to a different level when it’s win or we’re out, they play with a bit more freedom and probably take chances they normally wouldn’t.” Like in many successful teams, the defensive line has been extremely strong over the course of the season, conceding just 11 goals with 11 clean sheets to this point of the season. Led by goalie Mel Tanti, who leads the league in clean sheets for a ‘keeper, the Lady Devils’ back four have been a nigh-impenetrable wall upon which waves of enemy strikes have crashed. “I do play a back four, but what I try and do is get my left and right wing-backs to really push up and attack, and I’m confident enough in my two central defenders they’re able to cover them if they push up,” Mellor said. “I’m not changing much, I probably have the best defensive line in the league, they’re extraordinary and really give everything at the ball. “Kaitlyn Broady is my vice-captain, she’s a beautiful sweeper, and on Sunday I’m going to have Issy Antonello joining her in defence. “Issy’s a very experienced player, I think she’s been at Wangaratta since she was four- she’s a versatile player but she’s a very good defender, one of those players who brings another level in finals. “On the left I’m going to have Michelle Greenwood, it’s her first season ever of playing soccer – she’s come from rugby, but she’s got a defensive mindset, and because she’s played other sports, she’s been able to adapt. “On my right I’m going to have Cara Broady who had pulled out some really good games when it’s needed most, she’s very good under pressure and will go forward for the ball and not wait, and she doesn’t normally miss when she goes in for a tackle.” The division two women take on Wodonga Diamonds in the semi-final this Sunday from 10.10am at Jelbart Park West – the winner will take on the victor of Albury Hotspurs-Cobram Roar in the grand final.