Time is rapidly running out for juniors, women and girls to put their hands up to try baseball with the Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Club.

The club will run three free come and try sessions for women and young players, the first of which is slated for this Thursday, 12 February from 5.30 at the club’s base at Targoora Park.

Further sessions will be held weekly on Thursdays, culminating in a preseason barbecue on 26 February.

The sessions are designed to give newcomers a welcoming and low-pressure introduction to baseball.

All come and try sessions are free, with equipment supplied, and no prior experience required.

Preseason training will follow in early March, and the club is encouraging anyone interested, regardless of age, gender or experience, to get involved.

The Rangers compete in the North Eastern Baseball Association, with their winter season running from April to September.

The Rangers field mixed under 12 and under 15 junior teams, along with a range of senior sides catering to everyone from beginners to highly competitive players.

The club is actively recruiting male and female players of all ages for the 2026 season.

Families, women and juniors are encouraged to come along, ask questions and see what baseball has to offer.

More information about dates, times and registration is available at www.wangarattarangers.com, or on the Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Facebook page.