A1: Wangaratta Hyundai A1 finished just short of a finals berth despite posting an emphatic all-rinks-up win over Lavington at home on Saturday.

Laurie McDonald, Aaron Braden, Trevor Selwood and Rob Worthington were never threatened on their way to a 26-13 win, while Phil Davern, Greg Braden, Garry Fenlon and Gerald Brown survived a mid-match scare before breaking clear to win 26-16.

Adrian Pantling, Mark Allan, Terry Braden and Leon Quartermain won a close tussle, 19-13, while Maurie Braden, Rho Smith, Brian Challman and Peter Selwood scored the last three shots to steal a 19-18 win.

Rutherglen held onto fourth position with a hard-fought win at Myrtleford, leaving Wang less than two rink wins away from finals action.

Final scores: Wangaratta 18 pts 90 shots def Lavington 0 pts 60 shots.

Ladder: Wodonga 199, Corowa RSL 158, YMGCR 138, Rutherglen 127, Wang 124, Myrtleford 102, Lavington 96, Yarrawonga 64.

Wangaratta will host the A1 qualifying and elimination finals next Saturday.

A4: Wangaratta Niko’s Butchery A4 marched into the finals with an impressive away win against Mansfield on Saturday.

Terry Corrigan, Jan Hermassoo, John Keen and Ryan Mullavey were in control all day, winning 25-12, and just as dominant were Terry Johnson, Richard Hermassoo, Barb McDonald and Bob McCalman (24-13).

Tom Morrow, Richie Allan, Mick Johnstone and Gayle King also posted a strong win (23-16), while Gary King, Greg McDonald, Michael Howard and Norm Bussell were the only casualties, going down 14-17.

Final scores: Wangaratta 16 pts 86 shots def Mansfield 2 pts 58 shots.

Wang will play Dederang at Rutherglen next week in an elimination final.

A5: Wang Luminosity A5 defeated fellow locals Milawa at Milawa on Saturday.

With both sides out of finals contention, it was bragging rights only on the line for both teams.

Ken Essenhigh, Chris Bell, Susan Bull and Carmel Anderson had the better of Marty Lane’s rink to the tune of 23-11, as did Lyn Kahlefeldt, Graeme Bull, Barry Watt and Kevin Lenehan over Dave Allan’s rink (22-16).

Terry Hallinan, Bernard Neal, Paul Tiffen and Jane Osmotherly gained a rink win for the home side beating Wangaratta’s Keith Izard, Neil Jensen, Di Worthington and Lyn Sier (27-18).

Final scores: Wangaratta 12 pts 63 shots def Milawa 2 pts 54 shots.

B2: Wang WinSec B2 fell at the final hurdle after being beaten at home by Myrtleford on Saturday.

Needing a win to assure a finals berth, the home side came up short against the visitors who will play finals next week.

John Knight, Murray Lawn, Lance Jenkin and Tiger Bussell did their best to help Wangaratta with a big rink win (30-16), but losses to Neil Reid’s rink (11-30) and Brian Godfrey’s rink (17-30) consigned Wang to a sixth-place finish to the season.

Final scores: Wangaratta 2 pts 58 shots def by Myrtleford 12 pts 76 shots.