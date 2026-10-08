Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to showcase the Wangaratta region

The iconic Melbourne Cup will make its way through the Wangaratta region as part of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour, culminating in a community celebration at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday 10 October. The tour will spend the day showcasing some of the region’s people, places and attractions, taking the famous trophy from the rail trails and Ovens River through to Milawa’s renowned food scene, Wangaratta’s arts and culture, and finally to the home of racing at Wangaratta Racecourse. Courtney Purcell, events coordinator at Wangaratta Turf Club, said the tour was an opportunity to showcase the wider Wangaratta region. “The Melbourne Cup is one of Australia’s most recognisable sporting trophies, so having it visit Wangaratta is incredibly special,” she said. “We wanted to make the most of the opportunity and take the cup out into our region, showcasing some of the things that make Wangaratta and our surrounds such a great place to live and visit. “Throughout the day we’ll be highlighting our cycling culture, our beautiful natural environment, our incredible local produce and our strong arts and music scene, before bringing it all back to the racecourse for the community to enjoy.” The day will begin at the Magpie Family sculpture on the Londrigan Rail Trail, where local cyclists will join the cup for a sunrise photo opportunity highlighting the region’s strong cycling culture and the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail. From there, the tour will visit Pioneer Bridges on the Ovens River before travelling to Milawa Cheese, celebrating the region’s reputation for outstanding local produce and food tourism. The cup will then head to Merriwa Park and the Merriwa Sound Shell, where the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz & Blues will help showcase the city’s rich connection to music, arts and culture. The day will culminate at Wangaratta Turf Club, with the community invited to see the Melbourne Cup up close and enjoy an afternoon celebrating racing and local sport. The community event will commence from 1:30pm with free entry, a sausage sizzle and the bar open. In a special arrival, local racing identity John Ledger will carry the Melbourne Cup on horseback into the racecourse, accompanied by members of the Moyhu and Wangaratta Pony Clubs wearing the silks of previous Melbourne Cup winners. The afternoon will also feature Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour ambassador Rob Hickmott, a Q&A, the Project 365 National Sweep presentation and a celebration of local sporting success, with representatives from local clubs joining the Melbourne Cup alongside the Ovens & King and Ovens & Murray premiership cups. From approximately 2:30pm, members of the public will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Melbourne Cup, with the event concluding at 3:30pm. Ms Purcell said bringing together racing, community sport and the broader region was an important part of the visit. “Racing is a big part of Wangaratta, but so are our sporting clubs, our community groups, our tourism operators and the people who make this region what it is,” she said. “To finish the Tour at the racecourse with our pony clubs, sporting clubs, racing participants and the wider community will be a fantastic way to celebrate the Cup’s visit. “We’d love to see plenty of people come down from 1:30pm, enjoy the afternoon and take the opportunity to get a photo with one of Australian sport’s most famous trophies.