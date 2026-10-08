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Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to showcase the Wangaratta region

<p>ON TOUR: The iconic Melbourne Cup is set to make its way through the Wangaratta region. </p>\\n
<p>ON TOUR: The iconic Melbourne Cup is set to make its way through the Wangaratta region. </p>\\n

ON TOUR: The iconic Melbourne Cup is set to make its way through the Wangaratta region.

The iconic Melbourne Cup will make its way through the Wangaratta region
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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