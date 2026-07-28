If there was any doubt before, now it should be crystal clear – Whorouly is the team to beat in Ovens and King A grade netball.

The Lions maintained their perfect season down at Bonnie Doon on Saturday, arguably the toughest road trip in the league, knocking off the reigning premiers in the grand final rematch 49-36.

The match was played on a rain-slicked court and possession was at a premium, and there was barely a goal in it for most of the first half.

However, the Lions adapted to the conditions and put the foot down after half-time, shooting cleanly and defending hard to run away with the match.

Whorouly coach Kelly Cousins said it was a pleasing result to lock in less than a month out from finals.

“It was an important game for us to see where we’re at against one of the competition’s best sides before heading into finals,” she said.

“You want to be involved in high intensity games at the back end of the season, because that’s the ideal preparation for finals.

“Drizzly weather made court conditions slippery, forcing the girls to adjust their game and adapt quickly, and the first half was a tight contest, with momentum swinging both ways.

“The team found another level in the third quarter, lifting the intensity and momentum of the game.

“A few adjustments to our attacking midcourt structure proved to be the combination we were looking for, creating better flow and connection through the court.

“Defensively, we increased our work rate and applied relentless full court pressure, making it much harder for Bonnie Doon to move the ball.”

Lions shooter Abbey Forrest took bragging rights over the league’s top scorer in Bonnie Doon’s Amy Starzer, putting up six more goals than Starzer with better accuracy.

The entire Whorouly defensive apparatus pulled together to deny the Bombers clean scoring shots, leading to the runaway result.

“Honestly everyone played their role and what’s been so great about this team this year is every single player is contributing week in, week out,” Cousins said of her team.

“Abbey Forrest was exceptional in goals for us – she was strong on her holds, withstood immense physical pressure and her rebounding was outstanding.

“Given we are still without Katie Ivone who has been out the last few weeks with injury, Tayla Allen has stepped in seamlessly after coming back midway through the season after having a baby.

“Tayla’s court craft and connection with Abbey has been a real highlight, and she’s fitted back into the side beautifully.

“Once again all our defenders played their role in keeping one of the league’s best shooters [Starzer] to just 23 goals for the game which is a huge achievement.”

The win sees Whorouly sit at the head of the pack, four and a half games ahead of second with just three rounds remaining.

In other results, Greta triumphed over old foe Milawa by 10 goals at Milawa Recreation Reserve, 48-38.

Midcourter Hannah Lockhart was incredible, keeping her shooters Taylah Reidy (26 goals at 72.22 per cent) and Allyson Hussey (21 goals at 60 per cent) well supplied, while goal keeper Jessie Ellis played well on the strong Milawa offensive set-up.

After the weekend, the Blues draw level with Bonnie Doon on 46 points, but sit third on percentage.

Elsewhere, Moyhu picked up a solid 40-24 win over Bright, Tarrawingee held off a Goorambat challenge 45-28, and Benalla thumped King Valley 65-39.