Magpies’ bowling stocks to be tested

The 2026/27 Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season is less than two weeks away, with cricketers around the region eager for that first ball of the new season. For the Wangaratta Magpies’ A grade squad, the season presents a unique challenge – how are they going to take wickets? The Magpies have experienced a massive turnover of players from their 2025/26 list, with both imports and established players electing to sit out this season for one reason or another. Last year’s top four wicket-takers for the club, amounting to 52 wickets, will not play a full season of A grade cricket, skipper Cooper Matheson confirmed. “We’re going to have a very different-looking squad,” he said. “Clemmo [Chris Clement] is probably an out – he’ll play when he can, but he’ll probably just play B grade, or a couple [in A grade] if we’re short. “You’ve got [imports] Akhil [Kumar] and Harky [Harkaran Mann], Tyler [Nanson] has gone to Wodonga Raiders, and Dave Killen’s partner is having another baby so he’s going to step away from cricket this year. “Fraser [Ellis] is out, he’s planned to move away.” Matheson said the exodus allowed for some other players to come to the forefront in the A grade and contribute more to the team. “We’ve got a few blokes we’ll need to step up to stay up and about and competitive, but I think we’ve got the squad there and the ability to stay up in the top half of the ladder,” he said. “I was talking to Jimmy Thewlis, he’s started to get back on board and loving his cricket last year, he’s ready to take a big step and announce himself as a massive cricketer in the A grade which most people can see. “Cal Honey is going to get a fair bit of a role this year and he’s keen for it, Jarryd Wallace and Zac Wallace have been in and out of the squad for four or five years, they’ve played enough senior cricket now they can try and make their mark in it. “It’ll be good to see blokes putting their hands up and having a crack.” On the batting front, Matheson himself will lead the charge at the top of the order, fresh off a stint in the UK plying his trade for New Mills in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League, where he hit 723 runs averaging 30.13, with seven half centuries. He will be supported by Thewlis, Honey, Jack Davies, and Nic Bonwick, who are all more than capable of massive scores. The 2026/27 WDCA A grade season commences on Saturday 10 October, with the Magpies taking on reigning premiers Yarrawonga Mulwala at Stan Hargreaves Oval.