Wangaratta Magpies are in the box seat to play A grade finals after defeating North Albury 45-39 at the weekend.

It puts the side two points clear in fourth position on the ladder with one game remaining, with main rivals North Albury and Lavington having to rely on winning their encounters against Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders respectively and the Magpies losing to third-placed Wodonga.

A possibility, but far from guaranteed.

It was one of the side's best performances of the season so far considering what was at stake and the calibre of opposition, and coach Shea Cunningham was understandably proud of her squad.

"I thought our defensive unit did a terrific job of making it difficult for North Albury’s midcourt to deliver clean ball into their goalers," she said.

"Their shooters are incredibly accurate when they get quality supply, so our focus was on limiting those opportunities and forcing them to work harder for every possession.

"That gave us some momentum early and allowed us to get off to a strong start."

The Magpies effectively set up a match-winning lead 14-7 in the opener and although the Hoppers closed the gap through the middle two quarters to draw level, the effort proved costly with Wangaratta winning the last term by six goals to emerge victorious.

"We knew they would come hard at us after quarter time, and they certainly did," Cunningham said.

"They increased their defensive pressure right across the court and forced us into a few poor passing decisions and selection errors.

"Credit to North Albury, they’re a classy side and they were able to build some momentum during those middle stages of the game.

"The message at three-quarter time was really about trusting ourselves.

"The group has put a lot of work into the back half of the season.

"They’re fit, they’re prepared and they’ve done the hard work.

"We spoke about getting back to the game plan that served us so well in the first quarter and having confidence in our processes.

"The players stuck at it, trusted what we’ve been building all season and, in the end, the scoreboard took care of itself.

"It was a whole team effort and I was really proud of the way the group responded when the momentum shifted.

"The result was a reward for the work they’ve put in over the second half of the season."

Wangaratta Rovers were outclassed by Yarrawonga 64-47 in an invaluable netball lesson for the young side, but there were still highlights for the Hawks faithful to savour.

Top of the list was the effort by teenage goal shooter Sophia Pasquali who amassed 38 goals against one of the league's top defences, an achievement coach Stacey Lamb said should not be underestimated.

"This kid is 18 and playing goal shooter against the league's best and tallest defenders," she said.

"We have been working with her to develop her holding game and she is taking all this on and implementing it into her game.

"We know she can play a moving game as she won a premiership in goal attack.

"She is a joy to coach and we love seeing her progress."

Young defender Lily Palmer was equally impressive against the proven Pigeons attack.

"Lily was once again outstanding in defence," Lamb said.

"She is so clean and comes off the body to take clean intercepts.

"Her second half of the season has been one of the best in the league.

"She has to be up there as the league's rising star."

The Pigeons stunned the Rovers with a blitzkrieg opening term scoring 20-7 but the Rovers fought back to win the second term and also finish on even terms in the last but the damage was done.

"We stayed with Yarra' for a good part of the game and continued to pull the margin back and that has been our goal this year," Lamb said.

"Yarra' are a wonderful team, there is mutual respect there.

"They are a class outfit and were very complimentary of our young talent and creative players.

"Ellie Miller has been sick all week, yet put out a wonderful game using her speed and precision feeds to our shooters."

Lamb was also impressed by the Hawks' performances in other grades.

"Our youngest crew [15 and under] coached by Ellie Miller were solid in a tough close game," she said.

"Mik Bradley was fabulous through the mid court and Charlotte Smith held strong is attack.

"The under 17s locked in a finals series with Lindsey Vincent and Freya Chant among the best players.

"Our C grade girls are flying under coach Deb Doyle, they beat fifth-place Yarra which sees them a game clear in second place now.

"Charlotte Annett and Sophie McCracker were outstanding.

"B grade continues to push teams with Milla Schubert in the best again after moving from goals into defence, while young gun Annie Harding and Maggie Walker joined her in the awards."