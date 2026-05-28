Wangaratta’s A grade side faces a potential eight-point swing game against Corowa-Rutherglen as they look to retain their spot in the top five fresh off the interleague break.

As the season heads towards its halfway point, the battle for the last spot in the top five has begun to heat up, with the Magpies’ one goal loss to the Panthers in their last outing creating a three-way tie for fifth between the two teams and the Roos.

With Lavington set to play the winless Albury, a loss for Wangaratta could see the ‘Pies on the outside looking in.

As the Magpies prepare to head to John Foord Oval, coach Shea Cunningham said it would be an important contest for her side.

“Our focus will be on consistency across four quarters — particularly our defensive pressure and our ability to transition cleanly into attack,” she said.

“While their scoring numbers might not be as high as some other sides, we’re not taking that lightly.

“They’ve got capable shooters and if you allow them time and space they can build confidence quickly.”

Cunningham said she had been pleased with the recent form of her defence, who have only conceded more than 50 goals once this year, against the Raiders in round two.

“They’ve been working well together and applying strong pressure, so we’re hoping that can create some opportunities for us,” she said.

“It should be a great contest.”

Closer to home, the Wangaratta Rovers A grade side will have their work cut out for them fresh off their first win of the season, coming up against the reigning premiers Wodonga Raiders at WJ Findlay Oval.

The Raiders have proven they will be thereabouts again this season with their only loss coming against top of the table Yarrawonga in round one.

Coach Stacey Lamb said her team enjoyed the week off training last week and will be ready for the big challenge.

“We have a great opportunity to test ourselves against last year's premiers and are really excited for the game,” she said.

The Raiders have been an offensive juggernaut so far this season leading the league in goals scored, and Lamb said she believed the team has what it takes to match them.

“We have consistently been shooting 50-60 goals each and every week and our defence end is versatile,” she said.

“We have Samantha Brathwaite who is tall and will match up well on Raiders’ goal shooter.

“Lily Palmer and Lara Judd are still so young and their game continues to grow and grow.”

The Rovers will go into the game unchanged from their matchup with Albury a fortnight ago.