Wangaratta Merriwa Magpies All Abilities Football team will play their final round of games for the season on Sunday at the North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve.

The Wangaratta Merriwa Magpies take part in the Northern Zone of the Football Integration Development Association (FIDA) competition with teams from Benalla, Echuca, North Albury, Shepparton and Wodonga joining them for the carnival with games from 10am to 2.30pm.

All teams will be very keen to return to the playing field following a washout of the previous carnival at North Albury a fortnight ago.

Games follow a round robin format with each team playing three matches during the day.

The Wangaratta team plays games at 10am against Wodonga Bulldogs, 11.30am against Benalla All Blacks and 1pm versus Echuca Rockets.

Wangaratta Merriwa Magpies team manager John Mullins said support for all abilities sport was paramount.

“We know the importance of the All Abilities football program in the region as it provides the players a path for them to play as a team member in an activity that is modified to suit their abilities in a sport they enjoy,” he said.

“The benefits are many including social, health and fitness and general wellbeing.

“All the teams look forward to renewing friendships formed over the years with players from the other centres.

“It is great to see how well they interact and help each other out at our carnivals.

“The players are all there to have fun and getting a kick or scoring a goal is a bonus.

“The community can provide support to the teams by attending the carnivals to cheer on the players as they go about playing the games they love to the best of their abilities.”

Mullins said the Merriwa Magpies would like to publicly express their appreciation of the support given by the Wangaratta Football Club on training nights at the Showgrounds throughout the year and the North Wangaratta Football Club for the use of the oval and catering for the carnival on Sunday.

All football followers are encouraged to get out to North Wangaratta on Sunday to support the All Abilities teams as they showcase their skills.