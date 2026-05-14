Wangaratta Magpies will look to consolidate a top five position on the Ovens and Murray A grade ladder against Lavington this Saturday in its second consecutive home game.

The Magpies currently sit fifth with three wins from five games, already four points ahead of the Panthers, and another win would see that margin go out to eight and a healthy percentage.

That said, the netball competition has been extremely close most games, irrespective of ladder positions and Magpies coach Shea Cunningham is mot taking the contest lightly.

"It’s a big opportunity for us, but the focus is on our performance," Cunningham said.

"If we play our brand consistently, the ladder will take care of itself.

"We’re building nicely and just focusing on what’s in front of us.

"Lavington pushed Rovers, so we know they’ll come ready — we’ll need to match that."

The Magpies also have a settled line-up with a full list to choose from, and should build on last week's impressive win over Myrtleford.

"Early wins are important, and having a full list gives us great stability," Cunningham said.

"It’s allowing combinations to really settle, which is a big plus.

"They’ve got strong midcourt drive and can score quickly if you give them space so we’ll need to apply pressure and take care of the ball."

Wangaratta Rovers hit the road again, facing the winless Albury in what will be a drought breaking fixture for one of the sides.

The Hawks opened the season with two away games, followed by two home games and now another two away games before the interleague bye on the weekend of 23 May.

Rovers coach Stacey Lamb described the fixture as "interesting".

"We play Lavington again in two weeks and Bulldogs and Raiders have played an extra game than anyone else at the moment," Lamb said.

"We have been going into most games so far this season with our shoulders back and a game plan that we think could challenge sides and give us the best chance.

"I have been so pleased with our game plan and the way the A grade girls fight out each game.

"The games we have been close in we have lost in different phases.

"This is all part of this young squad learning and moving upwards on this journey.

"We have consistently shot around the 40-50 goals mark and shot 60 goals against Wodonga, this is pleasing signs for our attacking game."

Like their next door neighbours, the Hawks have been blessed with a settled squad and few injuries.

"Across the whole club we are settled into squads but still have the opportunity to reward players and give them a game up," she said.

"Lily Lyster has performed well in our junior grades and was great last week in A grade, we've had Annie Harding play up, as well as Holly Semmens and Sam Lyster across other grades.

"We will continue to have young guns Lainey Draper and Lily Lyster on our A grade bench as well as other positions from B grade if needed.

"B grade will be a big test for us this week.

"Caitlyn Grant and Perri McCarthy will be looking for their whole squad to fire this week.

"Albury sit second on the ladder and our B grade have had players in and out.

"They have settled now and are playing some good netball.

"Kyia Wohlers and Brooke Del Mastro have been strong in the midcourt and we will look for Milla Schubert and Kirby Phillip to continue their accurate shooting."

On Saturday night, the club will also celebrate netball star Stacey Emms' induction into the Wangaratta Rovers Hall of Fame.

"Many of us senior girls played or coached Stacey and are so proud of all she has achieved in the Ovens and Murray," Lamb said.

"She is a two-time Toni Wilson medalist and two-time premiership player for our club.

"She has an absolute heart of gold and continues to be a big supporter of me and Rovers netball.

"As a whole playing group we celebrate and honour players like Stace who have set the benchmark for our club as people and athletes."