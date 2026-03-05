The cream of the crop of netball talent in the North East will represent the region this weekend at the Netball Victoria State Titles, up against the best in Victoria.

Held at the State Netball Centre in Parkville, the weekend sets the North East netball region against the other 17 regions across metro and country Victoria, with squads fighting for supremacy and to highlight themselves for future pathway opportunities.

The North East is sending three teams to Melbourne to compete in the 15 and under, 17 and under, and Open women’s competitions.

Local netballers Arabella Cavicchiolo (Rovers), Grace Saunders (Magpies), Isabel McMahon (Magpies), Lainey Draper (Rovers), Lily Lyster (Rovers), Minnie Humphry (Magpies), Holly Humphry (Magpies), Lily Palmer (Rovers) and Mikaela Trethowan (Rovers) have all been picked in the region’s squads, with representation across age groups.

Also heading down is Rovers A grade coach Stacey Lamb, who will lead the Open squad across the weekend’s competition.

“This is one of my favourite weekends of the year, where athletes from different teams and towns like Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Albury, Corowa, and Myrtleford, come together to represent the region of North East Victoria,” she said.

“One region will be crowned State Title Champions but this space is a wonderful way for emerging athletes to be seen and talent identified by the Netball Victoria pathway.

“In previous years we have seen juniors being scouted to trial for state teams and talent academies.

“Wangaratta has enjoyed a healthy pathway of junior netball leading to many local athletes being selected.

“The Wangaratta Netball Association has a great representative program and Wangaratta Magpies and Wangaratta Rovers have traditionally been strong in the Ovens and Murray at junior level.”

Lamb said the competition would be fierce, but the North East had guns across the grades who will do the region proud at the prestigious event.

“Last year our North East Open team lost the semi-final by two goals for a chance in the grand final, so we go in with a solid team and high optimism,” she said.

“The open team has a good mix of youth - players just aging out of junior netball - and experience that will support everyone to shine.

“Toni Wilson medallist Hannah Symes from Yarrawonga and Hot Shot Goal shooter Lily Kelly from North Albury will bookend the open team.

“The under 15 team, led by Bianca Mann, has raw talent and they will be exciting to watch.

“The under 17 team is littered with players that have played at this level and higher - Lily Lyster (Wangaratta Rovers) and Maisie Pell (Yarrawonga) are fresh off a four-month training schedule with the Victorian state team, where they were both in the top 25 athletes in the state.

“State titles is an opportunity to play high level netball and be talent identified.”