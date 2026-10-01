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New chapter ahead for Bihun’s Demons

<p>NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Dan Bihun will lead Milawa as senior playing coach for the 2027 O&K season. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Dan Bihun will lead Milawa as senior playing coach for the 2027 O&K season. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Dan Bihun will lead Milawa as senior playing coach for the 2027 O&K season. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

A favourite son of the red and blue takes the reins for 2027
Nathan de Vries
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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