The North East Bushrangers Basketball Club has finalised its newly elected board of directors and office bearer positions following its Annual General Meeting.

The board will be headed up by president Matt Nelson and vice president Amber Gardner, who both bring solid senior leadership and governance experience to the club.

The full board is as follows: president - Matt Nelson; vice president - Amber Gardner; treasurer - Phil McGahan; secretary - Kristy Morris; board directors: Travis Wright, Amber McIntyre, Julie Batey and Amanda Hamilton.

The club, affectionately known as Bushies, is a regional basketball association that operates within the Victorian Junior Basketball League (VJBL) and aims to foster talent among local athletes and support them in realising their aspirations to play in broader state programs and beyond.

Bushies players compete in under 14, 16 and 18 age groups in a mix of boys and girls divisions, representing the region in the VJBL over a 40-week season, giving players the opportunity to compete in the highest level of junior competition in Victoria.

The club also offers a range of programs and clinics for current and future players, and even hosts trips to the USA for dedicated under 18 athletes.

President Matt Nelson said he is excited to lead the new board.

“I am thrilled to be elected as president of the Bushies board and to be supported by a passionate committee of volunteers dedicated to supporting our regional athletes to achieve their aspirations,” he said.

“The club is at an exciting time of growth and development, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds as we continue our mission to be the lead regional basketball club in Victoria that provides proven pathways for elite basketballers.”

New members are always welcome.

Visit northeastbushrangers.com.au for further information.