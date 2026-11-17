The North East Knights (NEK) squads got off to winning starts in the Cricket Victoria Manhari Country Cup on the weekend, with strong wins against the Northern Rivers teams at Mooroopna. The under 15 girls and under 16 boys squads both recorded wins in the opening round of the Country Cup, the premier regional junior competition in the state. The girls claimed victory over Northern Rivers by 20 runs, bowling Rivers out for 131 after posting 3/151. Larni Gorman belted an unbeaten 61* from 116 balls at the top of the order, while Nellie Seymour (35), Phoebe Cresswell (18) and Neve Cresswell (10) chipped in with the bat. Seymour (2/8 off four), Cresswell (2/16 off four) and Bridie Kay (2/3 off two) were the main threats with the ball, but Ava Penney maintained a good line, going for just 12 runs off her five overs. The boys were similarly successful, chasing down Northern Rivers’ 6/192 total with seven wickets in hand. Beechworth’s Findlay Duff found early inroads with the ball, finishing with 2/28 from his six overs, while the Knights were sharp in the field, affecting two run outs. With a manageable required run rate of less than four, the Knights were in a strong position to chase down the total, but when Harry Norman and Luke O’Brien fell cheaply, the Knights were sitting at 2/31. A substantial 87-run partnership between Ollie Cardile (47 off 76) and Harry Bowles (70* off 101) saw the Knights shoot back into the contest, with a rapid knock from Gus Marek (47* off 57) sealing the win with more than six overs to spare. “After a long build up, the players were super keen to get the Cup going and both teams put in fantastic performances,” NEK regional talent manager Rohan Larkin said. The teams’ next games will be at their carnivals starting on 14 December, with the boys playing in Albury/Wodonga and the girls in Hamilton. North East Knights under 16 boys squad: Harry Bowles (c) - Barandudah Rangers CC; Harry Norman (vc) - Corowa CC; Ollie Cardile (vc) - St Patrick's CC; Jack Anderson - Lavington CC; Riley Pargeter - East Albury CC; Charlie Maskell - Wodonga Bulldogs CC; Taylor Thomson - Beechworth CC; Xavier DeFazio - Benalla Bushrangers CC; Harrison Skelton - Benalla Bushrangers CC; Gus Marek - City Colts CC; Luca Solimo - City Colts CC; Luke O'Brien - Rovers United Bruck CC; Findlay Duff - Beechworth CC. North East Knights under 15 boys squad: Charli Kearney (c) - Tallangatta CC; Nellie Seymour (vc) - East Albury CC; Larni Gorman - Berrigan CC; Bella Hazell - Benalla CC; Maisy Crawford - Wang Magpies CC; Bridie Kay - Wang Mapies CC; Krithi Gadeka - City Colts CC; Gianna Dedic - Baradudah Rangers CC; Kirsty Plevnik - Yarrawonga/Mulwala CC; Hazel Surplace - Kiewa CC; Phoebe Cresswell - Rovers United Bruck CC; Neve Cresswell - Rovers United Bruck CC; Ava Penney - Wang Mapies CC.