While competition will be on hiatus this weekend, the Ovens and King Football Netball League has confirmed the venues for the 2026 finals series.

In many ways it’s a case of “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” – the 2026 venues are identical to last year’s.

North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve will host Saturday finals on 22 August (elimination finals), 29 August (semi-finals) and 5 September (preliminary finals), while matches on Sunday 23 August (elimination finals) and 30 August (semi-finals) will be at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve.

The grand final day is set to be held at WJ Findlay Reserve on Saturday 12 September.

O&K operations manager Daniel Saville said given the success of last year’s finals series, there was no need to make any changes.

“It was the first year with this combination of finals venues in 2025 and we considered this to be a great success, so there was absolutely no reason to change this year,” he said.

“Location is one of many considerations, but Whorouly Recreation Reserve was presented immaculately, as was North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve as always.

“We pride ourselves on being a football and netball league, and championing netball is really important to us - hence the decision to host finals at two of our best netball venues.

“Gate takings were also up about eight to 10 per cent in 2025 from 2024, which made it a very compelling argument to keep the status quo.”

Saville also confirmed the league had reached a three-year deal with Wangaratta Rovers FNC to continue hosting the grand final, which will see the league’s biggest day held at WJ Findlay Oval on the second Saturday in September in 2026, 2027 and 2028.