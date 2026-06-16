History has been written at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne over the weekend, with the Ovens and Murray Open netball side claiming ultimate glory in the Association Championships for the first time since 2008.

Hitting the court on Sunday against some of the best leagues in the state, the O&M squad progressed through undefeated, winning 10 matches in a row including the all-important grand final.

Defensive pressure was the mantra through the early games, keeping their first four opponents to single-digit scores as the O&M roared.

Victories over Mountain District (27-8), Bayside District (22-7), Northern Pride Blue (22-8) and Kingston and District (29-9) set the tone for the day, but their next few matches would prove more challenging.

The O&M would knock over Eastern FNL Red by 15 goals, 25-10, before meeting old foes Goulburn Valley.

Having faced off multiple times over the years in both association championships and interleague fixtures, the rivalry is alive and well.

The match was as tense and closely fought as any of the tournament to that point, with scores level at 7-7 at the break.

However, it would be the defence stepping up to get the team over the line, conceding just three goals through the back end of the match to help the OI&M bank the win 15-10.

Crushing wins over Central Murray (17-10) and Ariels VCNA (21-11) saw O&M head into the semi-finals in form.

A dominant win over Western FNL 17-9 saw the O&M book a spot in the decider, taking on Murray Netball League in the grand final.

It was a high-quality match from the outset, with just a goal in it at the break, but O&M rallied to run out winners 17-13.